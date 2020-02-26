EMERGING MARKETS-Virus fears keep Latam FX pressured, Argentine peso hits 6-month low

By Susan Mathew Feb 26 (Reuters) - Argentina's peso touched a six-month low on Wednesday, and most other most Latin American currencies continued a coronavirus-fueled slide as the outbreak spread to more countries. As Argentina returned from an extended weekend, the peso fell 0.4% to 62.09 to the dollar, while the Merval stock index plummeted as much as 6.6% as they caught up with the rout across global markets this week. Mexico's peso looked to extend losses to a sixth session running, down 0.5%, against a stronger dollar, while the Colombian peso touched a two-week low. "The mood in the market is cautious as market participants closely monitor the spread of the outbreak," said Wilson Ferrarezi, an economist at TS Lombard in Sao Paulo. Brazil markets, also returning from a long weekend, are scheduled to open at 1 pm local time (1600 GMT) on account of Ash Wednesday, and analysts expect them to fall as the country reported its first case of the virus. Frankfurt-listed depository receipts of Brazilian oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro, planemaker Embraer and lender Itau Unibanco lost between 2.6% and 4% amid a report of the country's first case of the virus. "For Brazil, the virus will impact the trade balance as a hit to commodities exports and a fall in commodities prices will hamper export revenues," TS Lombard's Ferrarezi said. As the virus spreads to more parts of Asia, Europe and the Middle East, the number of infected cases has risen to about 80,000 globally, while the death toll exceeds 2,700. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday issued a warning to citizens to prepare for the virus spread, saying it was not a question of if, but when, the virus would become a pandemic. Fears have risen that the economic fallout from the travel curbs, disruptions to operations and falling demand might be of a far greater degree than previously anticipated. MSCI's index of world stocks has lost $3.3 trillion over the last four sessions. Chile stocks fell to a three-year low, down 0.4%, while the currency eked out gains. Chile's finance minister, Ignacio Briones, said he expected the outbreak to have a "limited" impact on the country's economy despite its dependence on China for the export of its key commodity, copper. Colombia's main stock index rose half a percent after a four-session sell-off when it declined almost 4%. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1458 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1050.62 -0.56 MSCI LatAm 2659.38 0.12 Brazil Bovespa - - Mexico IPC - - Chile IPSA 4351.66 -0.22 Argentina MerVal 36342.34 -5.855 Colombia COLCAP 1621.09 0.53 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real - - Mexico peso 19.2020 -0.64 Chile peso 810.2 0.12 Colombia peso 3433.9 0.02 Peru sol 3.4108 -0.02 Argentina peso 62.0750 -0.38 (interbank) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru;)