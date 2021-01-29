EMERGING MARKETS-Weak data weighs on Brazil's real; Latam shares caught in global stocks rout

* Shares in Brazil, Mexico, Chile slide over 2% * Mexican 2020 GDP slumps; Q4 better than expected * Most Latam stocks and currencies eye weekly losses (Updates prices) By Ambar Warrick and Susan Mathew Jan 29 (Reuters) - Brazil's real led losses across Latin American currencies on Friday after data highlighted weakness in the region's largest economy, while regional shares were hammered by a global rout in stock markets. The real fell 0.6% versus the dollar after central bank figures showed national debt and the public sector deficit ended last year at record highs. Separate readings showed confidence in Brazil's services sector fell in January, while annual producer price inflation also ended last year at a historic high. The data came in the wake of spiking coronavirus cases and deaths in the Americas, with most Latam countries racing to distribute vaccines. Mexico's peso erased session gains to trade down 0.6% and was set to end the week about 2% lower - its worst weekly decline since September. Data showed Mexico's economy suffered its worst contraction since the Great Depression, although fourth-quarter GDP beat expectations. Spiking COVID-19 cases in Mexico, coupled with uncertainty over the rollout of a vaccine program have hurt the peso in recent weeks. But the Mexican economy is expected to eventually benefit from a bounceback in its biggest trading partner, the United States. "In addition to global risk sentiment the decisive exchange rate driver is likely to be the prospect for the U.S. economy, and thus the decision on the U.S. fiscal package," Elisabeth Andreae, FX and EM analyst at Commerzbank wrote in a note. "If prospects there improve this is likely to support the peso as the export orientated country is likely to benefit via its close ties with the United States." Colombia's peso slipped 0.3%. The country's central bank held the benchmark interest rate steady at 1.75% for the fourth consecutive month at its Friday meeting, as expected by analysts. Chile's peso was set to end the week with a 0.9% drop, as weakness in the copper market- Chile's top export- hurt the currency. Chile's central bank held interest rates at ultra-low levels this week, which is also expected to weigh on the peso. Stocks in Latin America slumped, with those in Mexico sliding 2.6%, looking set to post their worst day since June. After a day's rise, Brazil's Bovespa index resumed its losing streak, down for the seventh session in eight. Globally, stock markets have been roiled by a battle between hedge funds and retail investors, and a dispute over COVID-19 vaccine supply in Europe. Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1904 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1330.24 -1.51 MSCI LatAm 2297.25 -2.7 Brazil Bovespa 115848.37 -2.55 Mexico IPC 43134.34 -2.59 Chile IPSA 4288.76 -2.77 Argentina MerVal 48554.82 -2.167 Colombia COLCAP 1357.44 -0.71 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.4660 -0.55 Mexico peso 20.3816 -0.74 Chile peso 732.2 0.76 Colombia peso 3567.63 -0.25 Peru sol 3.6357 0.19 Argentina peso 87.3000 -0.10 (interbank) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick and Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Grant McCool)