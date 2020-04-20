EMERGING MARKETS-Weak oil, strong dollar pressure Latam FX; stocks down

* Mexican peso leads losses in FX * Brazilian stocks underperform peers * MSCI Latam stocks, FX indexes down (Updates prices) By Ambar Warrick and Susan Mathew April 20 (Reuters) - Mexican and Colombian currencies retreated on Monday as oil prices plummeted, while broader Latin American risk assets remained under pressure from concerns over the coronavirus outbreak. U.S. crude oil futures turned negative for the first time in history as buyers were discouraged by fast-filling storage space as billions of people stay home to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, raising doubts about a recovery in the near-term. The May U.S. WTI contract dropped $55.90, or 306%, to a record low settle of minus $37.63 a barrel. The Mexican peso weakened 1.8%, while the Colombian peso dropped 1%. Both countries are large exporters of crude, making their currencies more sensitive to the oil market. But, after an initial shock, the currencies traded off session lows. "Investors realize today's crash was more about no one wanting to take delivery of WTI crude contracts and less of any major fresh news on the supply and demand side for crude," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA, New York. In the currency market, the focus remains on whether safe-havens can strengthen if a global rebound in risky assets fades this week, Moya said. Against a stronger U.S. dollar, MSCI's index of regional currencies was down 0.6%. With risk appetite nearly non-existent due to the outbreak, regional currencies have sunk and hovered around multi-year lows, and chances of a robust recovery in the mid-term are seen as exceedingly slim. The oil market slump underscored a steep decline in global economic activity. A recent output cut by OPEC has failed to prop up prices in the face of weak demand. The weakness carried over to the stock market, with Brazilian stocks dropping about 0.5%. Oil major Petrobras was among the biggest drags on the Bovespa, falling more than 2%. The real fell 1.2%. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday that he hoped this would be the last week of stay-at-home measures. Mexican stocks fell 0.7%. Ratings agency Moody's had downgraded Mexico's credit rating on Friday, and cut the debt of state oil firm Pemex to junk status. Pemex bonds could now be hit by $7-10 billion of forced selling after the downgrade, Citigroup has estimated. The move is likely to further pressure the peso. In Argentina, a group of major asset managers who are creditors, rejected the government's proposal aimed at overhauling $66.2 billion of its foreign-law debt, saying it inflicted an unjust amount of financial pain on international bond holders. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1909 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 898.84 -0.27 MSCI LatAm 1627.52 -1.23 Brazil Bovespa 78598.52 -0.5 Mexico IPC 34496.85 -0.71 Chile IPSA 3769.83 -1.3 Argentina MerVal 30275.71 1.313 Colombia COLCAP 1178.50 -1.14 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.2995 -1.26 Mexico peso 24.1740 -2.08 Chile peso 854 -0.02 Colombia peso 3967.61 -0.92 Peru sol 3.4017 0.15 Argentina peso 65.9775 -0.18 (interbank) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio and Andrea Ricci)