December 11, 2018 / 10:02 PM / Updated an hour ago

REFILE-EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks mostly rise, Mexican shares fall

Aaron Saldanha

    Dec 11 (Reuters) - Most Latin American stocks rose on
Tuesday, taking heart from a perceived thaw in the U.S.-China
trade war, but cautious sentiment toward Mexico in the run-up to
the presentation of its  budget pushed Mexican shares lower.
    Market participants viewed a report that China is moving to
cut import tariffs on American-made cars as a sign the world's
second largest economy is ready to make concessions on trade.

    MSCI's index tracking Latin America stocks
rose 0.7 percent while its index of Latin America currencies
 gained about half a percent.
    "It is very hard to predict what's going to happen with
trade," said Alejo Czerwonko, emerging markets strategist at UBS
Global Wealth Management's Chief Investment Office, adding that
an easing of trade tensions should see Brazil's real benefit.
    The real firmed 0.4 percent against the dollar, while
Brazil's stocks benchmark rose 0.6 percent, as most
sectors gained. 
    Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras (Electrobras)
clocked its highest closing level in nearly two weeks.
    The utility said an injunction obtained by labor unions to
suspend the effects of a privatization auction of its
distribution unit in Amazonas will not invalidate the result of
the bidding.
    Investor sentiment towards Mexican assets was dim, ahead of
the delivery of the new government's budget to be presented on
Saturday. Mexican stocks recorded a third straight losing
session, falling 1.2 percent on Tuesday.         
    Mexico's energy regulator canceled two oil field auctions
scheduled for February, after the new leftist government said it
would not hand over more resources to private firms until they
proved themselves as producers.
    "It goes back to our baseline scenario - a more challenging
institutional setup, a more challenging regulatory setup, larger
state intervention in the economy, the use of quasi-sovereign
firms as an instrument of policy with disregard for
profitability," UBS' Czerwonko said.
    "We don't think this bodes well for Mexican assets over
time."    
    Mexico's peso firmed half a percent, however, helped
by better market sentiment towards U.S.-China trade relations.
 
    Chile's peso weakened to its lowest closing level in
nearly a month, as the benefits arising from higher prices of
key export copper were offset by lower currency purchases by
institutional funds.
        
    Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2129 GMT
    
 Stock indexes                  Latest          Daily   YTD pct
                                                  pct    change
                                               change  
 MSCI Emerging Markets               964.80      0.21    -16.72
                                                       
 MSCI LatAm                         2521.08      0.65    -10.86
 Brazil Bovespa                    86419.57      0.59     13.11
 Mexico IPC                        40841.76     -1.24    -17.25
 Chile IPSA                         5071.74      0.73      0.73
 Argentina MerVal                  30941.09      0.61      2.91
 Colombia IGBC                     11654.81     -0.48      2.50
                                                               
 Currencies                          Latest     Daily   YTD pct
                                                  pct    change
                                               change  
 Brazil real                         3.9003      0.49    -15.05
 Mexico peso                        20.2090      0.45     -2.52
 Chile peso                           682.9     -0.73     -9.99
 Colombia peso                      3183.17      0.21     -6.32
 Peru sol                              3.36      0.24     -3.66
                                                       
 Argentina peso (interbank)         37.8000     -0.26    -50.79
                                                       
 

 (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; editing by Grant
McCool)
