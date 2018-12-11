REFILE-EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks mostly rise, Mexican shares fall

(Refiles to include dropped word 'fall' at end of headline) By Aaron Saldanha Dec 11 (Reuters) - Most Latin American stocks rose on Tuesday, taking heart from a perceived thaw in the U.S.-China trade war, but cautious sentiment toward Mexico in the run-up to the presentation of its budget pushed Mexican shares lower. Market participants viewed a report that China is moving to cut import tariffs on American-made cars as a sign the world's second largest economy is ready to make concessions on trade. MSCI's index tracking Latin America stocks rose 0.7 percent while its index of Latin America currencies gained about half a percent. "It is very hard to predict what's going to happen with trade," said Alejo Czerwonko, emerging markets strategist at UBS Global Wealth Management's Chief Investment Office, adding that an easing of trade tensions should see Brazil's real benefit. The real firmed 0.4 percent against the dollar, while Brazil's stocks benchmark rose 0.6 percent, as most sectors gained. Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras (Electrobras) clocked its highest closing level in nearly two weeks. The utility said an injunction obtained by labor unions to suspend the effects of a privatization auction of its distribution unit in Amazonas will not invalidate the result of the bidding. Investor sentiment towards Mexican assets was dim, ahead of the delivery of the new government's budget to be presented on Saturday. Mexican stocks recorded a third straight losing session, falling 1.2 percent on Tuesday. Mexico's energy regulator canceled two oil field auctions scheduled for February, after the new leftist government said it would not hand over more resources to private firms until they proved themselves as producers. "It goes back to our baseline scenario - a more challenging institutional setup, a more challenging regulatory setup, larger state intervention in the economy, the use of quasi-sovereign firms as an instrument of policy with disregard for profitability," UBS' Czerwonko said. "We don't think this bodes well for Mexican assets over time." Mexico's peso firmed half a percent, however, helped by better market sentiment towards U.S.-China trade relations. Chile's peso weakened to its lowest closing level in nearly a month, as the benefits arising from higher prices of key export copper were offset by lower currency purchases by institutional funds. Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2129 GMT Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 964.80 0.21 -16.72 MSCI LatAm 2521.08 0.65 -10.86 Brazil Bovespa 86419.57 0.59 13.11 Mexico IPC 40841.76 -1.24 -17.25 Chile IPSA 5071.74 0.73 0.73 Argentina MerVal 30941.09 0.61 2.91 Colombia IGBC 11654.81 -0.48 2.50 Currencies Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change Brazil real 3.9003 0.49 -15.05 Mexico peso 20.2090 0.45 -2.52 Chile peso 682.9 -0.73 -9.99 Colombia peso 3183.17 0.21 -6.32 Peru sol 3.36 0.24 -3.66 Argentina peso (interbank) 37.8000 -0.26 -50.79 (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; editing by Grant McCool)