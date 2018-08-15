FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
August 15, 2018 / 2:00 PM / Updated 2 minutes ago

MSCI EM stocks index enters technical bear market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - MSCI’s widely-tracked 24-country emerging market stocks index entered a technical “bear” market on Wednesday as fresh selling took its drop since late January to 20 percent.

MSCI estimates that over $1.9 trillion of assets are benchmarked to the index. The latest data shows China makes up 33 percent of the index, while other top countries include India, Brazil and Russia at 9 percent, 6 percent and 4 percent respectively. (Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Helen Reid)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.