MSCI EM stocks index enters technical bear market

LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - MSCI’s widely-tracked 24-country emerging market stocks index entered a technical “bear” market on Wednesday as fresh selling took its drop since late January to 20 percent.

MSCI estimates that over $1.9 trillion of assets are benchmarked to the index. The latest data shows China makes up 33 percent of the index, while other top countries include India, Brazil and Russia at 9 percent, 6 percent and 4 percent respectively. (Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Helen Reid)