EMERGING MARKETS-Bounce in lira brings FX respite, emerging stocks hit 13-mth low

LONDON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - A bounce in Turkey’s lira from a record low hit in the previous session provided respite on Tuesday for other currencies that have been caught in the crossfire, but emerging equities hit a 13-month low after weak China data.

Investors had scrambled to cut emerging market exposure across the board after the lira went into freefall over concerns about the direction of monetary policy under President Tayyip Erdogan and Turkey’s worsening relations with the United States.

But with Turkey’s lira rebounding 4.5 percent, emerging currencies stabilised, with South Africa’s rand 2.3 percent firmer after hitting a two-year low on Monday.

Other beaten down currencies also rallied, with Russia’s rouble firming 1.4 percent and Mexico’s peso 1.1 percent.

But MSCI’s benchmark emerging equities index touched its lowest level since July 2017 in Asian trading after disappointing Chinese data, before recovering to trade flat in the European session.

Turkey’s lira was recovering from a record low of 7.24 per dollar hit on Monday, but Piotr Matys, a strategist at Rabobank, said the relief was likely to be short-term. The lira was still down around 40 percent year-to-date, he said.

The currency found a floor after the central bank pledged to provide liquidity, but Matys said the damage was done.

“Inflation is set to accelerate even further from already high levels and Turkey may not avoid a hard landing after the economy grew above potential over the last few quarters, so the outlook is quite bleak,” he said.

Investors are awaiting Thursday’s conference call with finance minister Berat Albayrak at which he will have to convince the market Turkey will not try to maintain rapid growth at all costs.

“However, the issue is that he lacks credibility,” said Matys, adding that investors wanted to see concrete steps in terms of fiscal measures and structural reforms.

Turkish sovereign bonds rose across the curve, with some issues gaining around 2.6 cents, while five-year credit default swaps fell 40 basis points from Monday’s close to 540 bps. Turkish stocks also bounced 1.6 percent.

But more broadly emerging stocks struggled after signs China’s economy was cooling further, with fixed-asset investment growth at its slowest pace since at least 1996. Retail sales also missed expectations.

Chinese mainland shares fell 0.5 percent and Hong Kong stocks dipped 0.6 percent, while the yuan touched its weakest level since May 2017.

Matys said that even if a full-scale financial crisis was avoided in Turkey, emerging markets were facing the same headwinds as before: “These include the ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China and signs of an FX war.”

Indonesia shares tumbled 1.5 percent but emerging Europe opened stronger after data showed the region’s economies continued to grow robustly.

Budapest shares rose 0.9 percent after Hungary’s annual growth picked up to an above-forecast 4.6 percent , while Warsaw stocks gained 0.6 percent with GDP growth at 5.1 percent.

India’s rupee firmed 0.1 percent after hitting record lows in the previous session, but the Argentine peso fell 2.4 percent to close at a record low overnight.

Argentina’s central bank raised rates by 5 percentage points on Monday to 45 percent, but the currency has been pressured by a corruption scandal and the negative sentiment driven by the turmoil in Turkey.

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2018, see tmsnrt.rs/2e7eoml For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2018, see tmsnrt.rs/2dZbdP5

For TOP NEWS across emerging markets

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see

For RUSSIAN market report, see) Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg

on year

Morgan Stanley Emrg Mkt Indx 1042.91 -0.39 -0.04 -9.97

Czech Rep 1069.95 -2.68 -0.25 -0.76

Poland 2274.08 +13.20 +0.58 -7.60

Hungary 36031.91 +338.08 +0.95 -8.50

Romania 8120.89 +25.51 +0.32 +4.74

Greece 726.86 +6.15 +0.85 -9.41

Russia 1077.62 +17.86 +1.69 -6.65

South Africa 51452.37 -369.02 -0.71 -2.06

Turkey 93753.76 +1069.21 +1.15 -18.71

China 2781.16 -4.71 -0.17 -15.91

India 37895.16 +250.26 +0.66 +11.27

Currencies Latest Prev Local Local

close currency currency

% change % change

in 2018

Czech Rep 25.69 25.76 +0.27 -0.64

Poland 4.30 4.30 +0.05 -2.87

Hungary 323.13 323.09 -0.01 -3.90

Romania 4.65 4.66 +0.05 +0.49

Serbia 117.85 117.89 +0.03 +0.47

Russia 66.85 67.77 +1.37 -13.75

Kazakhstan 362.72 363.87 +0.32 -8.25

Ukraine 27.45 27.35 -0.36 +2.53

South Africa 14.14 14.41 +1.88 -12.61

Kenya 100.65 100.60 -0.05 +2.43

Israel 3.70 3.69 -0.16 -5.92

Turkey 6.60 6.86 +3.86 -42.63

China 6.89 6.89 +0.04 -5.50

India 69.91 70.02 +0.16 -8.69

Brazil 3.88 3.88 +0.00 -14.72

Mexico 18.96 19.11 +0.79 +3.62

Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index

Sov’gn Debt EMBIG 402 -1 .05 7 61.08 1

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2018, see tmsnrt.rs/2e7eoml For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2018, see tmsnrt.rs/2dZbdP5

For TOP NEWS across emerging markets

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see

For RUSSIAN market report, see) (Reporting by Claire Milhench Editing by Richard Balmforth)