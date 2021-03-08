Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

EMERGING MARKETS-Currencies suffer worst day in a year on upbeat dollar, U.S. bond yields

By Susan Mathew

    * EM FX index hits 3-month low
    * Dollar, U.S. yields rise after Senate passes $1.9 trln
package
    * Turkey's lira drops 2.2%; S.African rand, Brazil's real
down 1%
    * Russian rouble give back gains made on buoyant oil prices

    March 8 (Reuters) - An index of emerging market currencies
on Monday looked to post its biggest drop since a
pandemic-induced slide a year ago, as rising U.S. Treasury
yields lifted the dollar and dulled appetite for risk assets. 
    MSCI's index of developing market currencies
slid 0.8% with China's onshore yuan slipping 0.4% to turn
negative on the year, while Turkey's lira dropped 2% to
its lowest in almost three months.
    South Africa's rand, Brazil's real and
Mexico's peso all weakened more than 1% against a surging
dollar. 
    "Last weeks leg higher in U.S. breakevens precluded real
yields from jumping beyond -60 basis points, but the 40 basis
point move over the past month or so clearly did not go
unnoticed by EM FX and fixed income assets," said Luis Costa at
Citi. 
    The dollar hit its highest since late-November against a
basket of major rivals the as yields on U.S. Treasuries climbed
to multi-month peaks following the passage of a $1.9 trillion
fiscal aid package by the U.S. Senate and strong payrolls data
on Friday. 
    The emerging market currency index is down 1.3% year-to-date
with gains made on optimism from a faster global recovery and
vaccine rollouts being undone by fears of a likely pick up in
inflation. 
    The latest moves prompted a number of big banks to shift
their stance on emerging currencies. 
    Morgan Stanley strategists downgrade their view on EM
currencies for the second time in as many weeks, predicting the
sell-off would continue across local debt markets and credit. 
    "We expect the weakness to be fairly orderly, given the
global recovery cycle, with EMFX weakening by 4-5%," said
strategist James Lord in a note to clients. 
    However, he did voice concerns about deteriorating fiscal
balances and slow progress in containing the COVID-19 outbreak
in many developing economies. 
    JPMorgan's local currency debt index has returned -5.4%
since the start of the year, while hard-currency debt benchmark
is down 4.6%, according to Refinitiv data.  
    Turkey's lira, which suffered a near-double digit loss over
the past 11 sessions, has once again caught the limelight. 
    Citi and JPMorgan expect Turkey's central bank to hike rates
by as much as 100 basis points in March to help keep inflation
pressures in check. As crude prices surge, a depreciating lira
spells further bad news for the oil importing country's economy.

    In thin trading, crude producer Russia's rouble fell
up to 0.3% in the interbank market, giving up gains made on
rising oil prices. Trading on the Moscow exchange was closed on
Monday for a holiday.  
    Stocks in the developing world sank 1.7% to a
two-month low. The EM equity index was pulled sharply lower by a
3.5% fall in China mainland stocks - their worst tumble in
around eight months.
    Turkey's main stock index fell 0.6% after four
straight days of gains, while the South African benchmark
 lost 0.3%. Brazil's Bovespa lost about 1.7%. 
    
 Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1335 GMT:   
    
  Stock indexes           Latest   Daily %
                                   change
 MSCI Emerging Markets    1315.82    -1.75
                                   
 MSCI LatAm               2207.15    -2.09
                                   
 Brazil Bovespa         113165.44    -1.77
                                   
 Mexico IPC                     -        -
                                   
 Chile IPSA               4696.66    -0.36
                                   
 Argentina MerVal               -        -
                                   
 Colombia COLCAP                -        -
                                   
                                          
      Currencies          Latest   Daily %
                                   change
 Brazil real               5.7415    -1.01
                                   
 Mexico peso              21.5790    -1.29
                                   
 Chile peso                 741.6    -1.20
                                   
 Colombia peso            3653.04    -0.54
                                   
 Peru sol                  3.6897     0.00
                                   
 Argentina peso           90.5700    -0.22
 (interbank)                       
                                   
 
    

 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru and Karin Strohecker in
London; editing by Karin Strohecker)
