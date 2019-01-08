EMERGING MARKETS-Emerging FX slips against stronger dollar, stocks dip

* EM FX gives up ground as dollar firms

* Global trade fears weigh, Samsung Electronics cuts profit outlook

* Investors do not expect significant results from U.S.-China trade talks

By Aaron Saldanha

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Emerging market currencies fell on Tuesday as the dollar saw a modest rebound, while scepticism about U.S.-China trade talks weighed on developing world stocks.

The dollar recovered some lost ground against a basket of major currencies, rising off over two-and-a-half month closing lows clocked on Monday, to exert pressure on emerging currencies which had broadly firmed in recent sessions.

MSCI’s index of emerging market currencies slid 0.3 percent, while its developing world stocks index fell 0.5 percent as shares in index-heavyweights China , South Korea and Taiwan all declined.

“It is very hard to have a clear view on the outcome of the U.S.-China talks, I think consistently trade talks have surprised to the downside relative to the consensus over the past few months,” said Stuart Ritson, head of Asian rates & FX at Aviva Investors.

“I think with the growth forecasts, PMIs, it’s pretty hard to paint a positive picture for pro-cyclical assets. I think the combination of trade concerns and growth outlook suggests a pretty cautious outlook for risky assets.”

Shares of South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd fell 1.7 percent after it cut its quarterly profit outlook, blaming weak chip demand.

South Africa’s rand softened 0.7 percent, while the Johannesburg Stock Exchange Top 40 index Tradeable index was 0.5 percent higher, with most financials rising.

Turkey’s lira slid half a percent against the firm dollar and Russia’s rouble was 0.8 percent weaker. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index shed 1.1 percent, as losses were incurred across most sectors.

Emerging European currencies dipped against the euro. Data from Germany, a destination for many eastern European exports, showed industrial output in the Eurozone’s top economy fell for a third straight month in November.

Poland’s zloty, Romania’s leu and Hungary’s forint all slipped against the common currency and each clocked losses of more than 0.3 percent versus the dollar.

The leu was 0.1 percent softer against the euro ahead of a Romanian central bank meeting which is expected to leave rates unchanged.

