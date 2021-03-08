Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

EMERGING MARKETS-Emerging market currencies dive as dollar rises with U.S. Treasury yields

By Susan Mathew, Shreyashi Sanyal

    * EM FX index hits 3-month low
    * Dollar, U.S. yields rise after Senate passes $1.9 trln
package
    * Several big investment banks say they are reducing EM
exposure
    * Turkey's lira drops 2.6%; S.African rand, Brazil's real
down 1%
    * Russian rouble give back gains made on buoyant oil prices

    March 8 (Reuters) - An index of emerging market currencies
fell sharply on Monday, headed for its biggest drop since a
pandemic-induced slide a year ago, as rising U.S. Treasury
yields lifted the dollar and dulled appetite for riskier assets.
    MSCI's index of developing market currencies
slid 0.8% with China's onshore yuan slipping 0.5% to turn
negative on the year, while Turkey's lira dropped 2.6% to
its lowest in almost three months.
    South Africa's rand, Brazil's real and
Mexico's peso all weakened 1% against a surging dollar. 
    "Last week's leg higher in U.S. breakevens precluded real
yields from jumping beyond -60 basis points, but the 40 basis
point move over the past month or so clearly did not go
unnoticed by EM FX and fixed income assets," said Luis Costa at
Citi. 
    The dollar hit its highest since late-November against a
basket of major rivals as yields on U.S. Treasuries climbed to
multi-month peaks following the passage of a $1.9 trillion
fiscal aid package by the U.S. Senate and strong payrolls data
on Friday. 
    The emerging market currency index is down 1.3% year-to-date
with gains made on optimism from a faster global recovery and
vaccine rollouts being undone by fears of a likely pick up in
inflation. 
    The latest moves prompted a number of big banks to shift
their stance on emerging currencies. 
    Morgan Stanley strategists downgrade their view on EM
currencies for the second time in as many weeks, predicting the
sell-off would continue across local debt markets and credit. 
    "We expect the weakness to be fairly orderly, given the
global recovery cycle, with EMFX weakening by 4-5%," said
strategist James Lord in a note to clients. 
    However, he did voice concerns about deteriorating fiscal
balances and slow progress in containing the COVID-19 outbreak
in many developing economies. 
    JPMorgan's local currency debt index has returned -5.4%
since the start of the year, while hard-currency debt benchmark
is down 4.6%, according to Refinitiv data.  
    Turkey's lira has had a near-double digit loss over the past
11 sessions. Citi and JPMorgan expect Turkey's central bank to
hike rates by as much as 100 basis points in March to check
inflation pressures. Rising crude prices and a depreciating lira
put more pressure on the oil importing country's economy.

    In thin trading, crude producer Russia's rouble fell
up to 0.3% in the interbank market, giving up gains made on
rising oil prices. Trading on the Moscow exchange was closed on
Monday for a holiday.  
    Stocks in the developing world sank 1.7% to a
two-month low. The EM equity index was pulled sharply lower by a
3.5% fall in China mainland stocks - their worst tumble in
around eight months.
    Turkey's main stock index fell 0.8% after four
straight days of gains, while Brazil's Bovespa lost
about 1.7%. 
    
 Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1855 GMT:   
 
    Stock indexes             Latest    Daily %
                                         change
 MSCI Emerging Markets         1306.56     -2.45
                                        
 MSCI LatAm                    2192.93     -2.72
                                        
 Brazil Bovespa              113299.57     -1.65
                                        
 Mexico IPC                   47179.22      1.81
                                        
 Chile IPSA                    4708.92      -0.1
                                        
 Argentina MerVal             46579.25    -1.403
                                        
 Colombia COLCAP               1337.11     -0.57
                                        
                                                
       Currencies             Latest    Daily %
                                         change
 Brazil real                    5.7766     -1.61
                                        
 Mexico peso                   21.4329     -0.62
                                        
 Chile peso                      735.4     -0.37
                                        
 Colombia peso                 3604.68      0.80
 Peru sol                       3.7017     -0.32
                                        
 Argentina peso                90.5700     -0.22
 (interbank)                            
                                        
 Argentina peso                    141      2.13
 (parallel)                             
                                        
 

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2021, see tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2021, see tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX
    
 (Reporting by Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru
and Karin Strohecker in London; editing by Karin Strohecker and
David Gregorio)
