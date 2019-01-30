EMERGING MARKETS-Emerging-market currencies gain, led by yuan, lira

* Currencies set for sixth straight day of gains

* China’s yuan hits 6 1/2-month peak intra-day

* Turkish lira adds 0.6 pct after central bank comments

By Aaron Saldanha and Agamoni Ghosh

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Emerging-market currencies rose on Wednesday as hawkish rhetoric from Turkey’s central bank helped the lira post its biggest gain in a week and U.S.-China trade talks pushed China’s yuan to a six and-a-half-month intra-day high.

The resilience of the yuan has bolstered emerging-market currencies by acting as “an anchor on the dollar”, Kit Juckes, global head of FX strategy at Societe Generale, wrote in a note.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is set to decide on borrowing costs later in the day, with markets eager to hear its commentary on the path for future rate increases.

Stocks also rose on hopes the United States and China can settle their differences on trade, which has had a chilling effect on emerging markets.

MSCI’s index of developing-world stocks rose 0.3 percent as encouraging results from Apple Inc boosted South Korean shares.

Turkey’s lira was 0.6 percent stronger, on track for its best one-day showing in a week, after the central bank said it would keep its tight monetary stance until it is convinced that inflation is falling.

The bank, which raised rates by 625 basis points in September, said it will tighten further if necessary, after trimming its 2019 inflation forecast.

“The latest inflation report is positive for the lira. It is unlikely that the central bank will be in a hurry to cut interest rates,” said Piotr Matys, an EM FX strategist with Rabobank. “It indicates that interest rates will not be lowered ahead of the March local elections.”

Three-month implied volatility for the lira slid to its lowest in about half a year after the central bank’s statements.

Russia’s rouble dipped, in line with a decline in prices of oil, a key export.

South Africa’s rand was up 0.2 percent, although a 10.8 percent drop in Shoprite Holdings Ltd pushed local stocks toward a 0.3 percent loss.

Mexico’s peso fell in European trade after ratings agency Fitch downgraded state-run oil company Pemex’s to the last rung of investment grade. Pemex’s debt is more than $100 billion.

For TOP NEWS across emerging markets

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see

For RUSSIAN market report, see (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha and Agamoni Ghosh in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Marc Jones in London; editing by Larry King)