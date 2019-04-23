EMERGING MARKETS-Emerging market stocks dip, Chinese shares seen falling further

* Chinese stocks fall on sustained concerns about further stimulus

* Russian rouble up; oil hits 2019 highs

* Russian stocks on track for all-time closing peak

* Polish retail sales for March come in below forecast

By Aaron Saldanha

April 23 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks dipped on Tuesday, and Chinese shares were seen weakening further on concerns of Beijing trimming support to an economy whose recent performance has beaten expectations.

Surprisingly steady growth data for the first quarter and comments from the Chinese central bank and policy makers have fuelled expectations of a reduction in monetary stimulus.

Brokerage Shanxi Securities said it had seen a clear move towards marginal tightening and it was expecting more “corrections” as the stock market reacted.

MSCI’s index of developing world stocks drifted marginally lower, while China’s Shanghai SE Composite Index slid half a percent and the mainland’s blue-chip equities fell 0.2 percent.

The Shanghai SE Composite has already tumbled 1.7 percent on Monday and is on course for its worst weekly performance since December 2018.

A firm U.S. dollar kept gains among developing world currencies in check although a rise in oil prices to a 2019 high aided the currencies of net energy exporters such as Russia, whose rouble firmed 0.2 percent, while keeping pressure on those of net importers such as India, whose rupee weakened.

Russian stocks lifted 0.4 percent, gaining for a third straight session. Energy stocks and financials propped up the benchmark and set it on track for an all-time closing high.

Turkey’s lira weakened marginally in local holiday-thinned trade.

South Africa’s rand was 0.3 percent softer while local stocks edged up 0.1 percent on gains among chemicals and energy firm Sasol Ltd and woodfiber firm Sappi Ltd.

Emerging European currencies broadly firmed against the euro, with Croatia’s kuna 0.2 percent stronger.

The Polish zloty softened 0.1 percent against the euro. Data for March showed a slowdown in retail sales growth to 3.1 percent year on year, less than the 3.9 percent expected by economists in a Reuters poll.

For TOP NEWS across emerging markets

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see

For RUSSIAN market report, see (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru, Additional reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Andrew Heavens)