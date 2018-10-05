EMERGING MARKETS-Emerging stocks head for worst week since Feb

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Emerging-market stocks were headed for their worst weekly losses since early February, while a rise in U.S. Treasury yields to seven-year highs kept a lid on emerging-market currencies before U.S. jobs data are released.

Signs that the U.S. economy is forging ahead even as developing countries struggle with local currency crises, trade disputes and political problems have encouraged investors to dump emerging-market assets this year.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield held near a seven-year high as markets braced for a report on Friday that is expected to show another solid month for U.S. non-farm payrolls in September.

U.S. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that rates would continue rising for some time and may have to move past their “neutral” level.

“If the U.S. data comes in stronger, markets would speculate more and faster rate hikes, especially after Powell’s speech this week,” said Per Hammarlund, chief EM strategist at SEB. “That could weigh on EM if it comes in higher.”

India’s rupee was flat before a central bank meeting later on Friday. Analysts rates will be raised to prop up the rupee, now stuck near record lows.

“What is going to be important is for the RBI to come out with a relatively hawkish statement and to show they are willing to do more to defend the rupee. That could help on the margin. But I don’t see a 25 basis point hike to be enough to stop the rupee from sliding further,” said SEB’s Hammarlund.

To fight rising fuel costs, the Indian government cut prices of gasoline and diesel, sending shares of energy companies like Reliance Industries tumbling.

The MSCI index for emerging stocks fell by 0.66 percent, putting it on track for a 4 percent weekly loss, its worst since early February.

Stocks in Hong Kong, Russia and Turkey all declined and were on track to post weekly losses.

“Despite the recent EM stabilization, we recommend resisting the instinct to ‘buy the dip’,” Barclays analysts wrote in a note. “We do not believe that the elements that warrant a more cautious approach towards EM have dissipated.”

South Africa’s Top 40 index fell nearly 1 percent, dragged down by losses for MTN Group after a Bloomberg report that Nigeria was seeking to charge 15 percent interest on an $8 billion claim against the telecoms group.

The South African rand firmed after President Cyril Ramaphosa said 275,000 more jobs a year would be created by plans to reduce sky-high unemployment and lift growth .

Russia’s rouble also recovered from losses stemming from accusations of cyber attacks from Western countries.

