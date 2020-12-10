EMERGING MARKETS-Forint, zloty rally on EU budget hope; sanction worries hit lira

* Investors look to ECB meet for fresh stimulus

* Hungary, Poland strike deal with Germany to end EU budget row

* S.Africa’s current account swings to surplus

Dec 10 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint and the Polish zloty extended gains versus the euro on Thursday on hopes that European Union leaders will work out a budget deal, while stalled talks over U.S. stimulus measures kept most emerging market assets under pressure.

Poland and Hungary provisionally accepted a budget proposal from the German presidency and are now awaiting further approval from the Netherlands and other sceptical member states, a Polish official said on Wednesday.

The forint firmed 0.4% after it hit a near one-month high against the euro in the previous session, while the Polish zloty firmed 0.3% after it touched a three-month peak on Wednesday.

Both countries had blocked 1.8 trillion euros ($2.18 trillion) in EU funding because they oppose a clause linking the release of funds to the rule of law.

“Breakthroughs in the EU budget debate may further accelerate the PLN and HUF recovery, with these two currencies likely to continue to outperform the CZK,” UniCredit analysts said in a note.

Markets were also awaiting a monetary policy decision from the European Central Bank later in the day, with policymakers expected to unveil fresh stimulus measures to prop up the recession-hit currency bloc.

However, increasing uncertainties over U.S. stimulus talks and Brexit negotiations aided safe-haven support for the dollar, putting pressure on the wider index of EM currencies , which slid further from its April 2018 highs.

Turkey’s lira weakened for a third straight day after a draft statement viewed by Reuters showed the EU will impose sanctions on more Turkish individuals and companies responsible for drilling in contested waters in the Mediterranean.

“There has been some weakening of Turkey’s lira which can be ascribed to this,” said Jakob Christensen, head of EM research at Danske Bank.

“What maybe more concerning is the fact that Europe intends to reach out to U.S. president-elect Biden to have him getting involved on their side. If the U.S. turns on the rhetoric against Turkey that would be more of an issue.”

Investors shrugged off data showing Turkey’s unemployment rate dipped to 12.7% in August-October versus the previous period.

Mining major South Africa’s rand held steady after data showed its current account swung into a huge surplus in the third quarter, as exports jumped following the easing of coronavirus restrictions.

MSCI’s EM equities index fell 0.5% fell after a seven-day run of gains, as Asian markets were hit hard by fresh escalation of tensions between Washington and Beijing.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)