Emerson Electric loses in appeal over data transmitter patent

A divided federal appeals court on Wednesday revived an effort to stop Emerson Electric Co’s alleged infringement of a patent that makes it easier to communicate information from a remote device to a central location.

The U.S. Federal Circuit Court of Appeals, in a decision by Circuit Judge Raymond Chen, said the Patent Trial and Appeal Board erred in concluding that five claims of Sipco LLC’s patent were ineligible for protection and unpatentable for obviousness.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2mMN4m4