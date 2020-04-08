Abu Dhabi gets more than $25 bln in orders for triple-tranche bonds - sources

DUBAI, April 8 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi has received more than $25 billion in combined orders for a planned issue of dollar-denominated bonds in tranches of five, 10 and 30 years, two sources said on Wednesday.

The emirate has given initial price guidance of around 265 basis points over U.S. Treasuries for the five-year tranche, around 285 bps over the same benchmark for the 10-year tranche, and around 4.55% for the 30-year notes. The deal is expected to close later on Wednesday. (Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Hugh Lawson)