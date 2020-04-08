Abu Dhabi expected to sell $6 bln in triple-tranche bonds - sources

DUBAI, April 8 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi is expected to sell $6 billion in a triple-tranche bond deal on Wednesday and received around $44 billion in combined orders for the five, 10 and 30-year notes, two sources said.

Abu Dhabi tightened the price guidance by 45 basis points (bps) on the bonds to 220 bps over U.S. Treasuries for the five-year tranche, 240 bps over the same benchmark for the 10-year bonds and 4.1% for the 30-year notes, the sources said.