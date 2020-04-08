Abu Dhabi starts selling three-part dollar bonds -document

DUBAI, April 8 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi started marketing on Wednesday U.S. dollar bonds split into three tranches of five, 10, and 30 years, a document showed.

The emirate gave initial price guidance of around 265 basis points over U.S. Treasuries for the five-year tranche, around 285 bps over the same benchmark for the 10-year tranche, and around 4.55% for the 30-year notes.

The debt sale is arranged by BofA Securities, Citi, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC, JPMorgan, and Standard Chartered.