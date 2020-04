CAIRO, April 28 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates’ government of Abu Dhabi will allocate 15% of government procurement spending and annual contracts to micro-Small and Medium Enterprises (mSMEs) from 2020 onwards to drive growth for small businesses, in line with its economic stimulus package, the emirate’s media office said in a tweet on Tuesday.

