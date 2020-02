DUBAI, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates announced plans on Wednesday to issue public-private partnership infrastructure project tenders worth 10 billion UAE dirhams ($2.72 billion), state news agency (WAM) said in a tweet.

$1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham Reporting by Nayera Abdallah and Nafisa Eltahir; Editing by Edmund Blair