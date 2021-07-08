Abu Dhabi takes stake in EdgePoint Infrastructure, commits up to $500 million

DUBAI (Reuters) - A subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) has acquired a significant minority stake in southeast Asia-focused digital infrastructure platform EdgePoint Infrastructure,, ADIA said in a statement on Thursday.

“ADIA has committed up to $500 million to invest in EdgePoint and to support the future growth of the platform, which is expected to include both acquisitions and the development of new towers,” ADIA said, without disclosing the size of the stake.

EdgePoint focuses on developing, acquiring and operating telecommunication towers, distributed antenna systems and related infrastructure in Southeast Asia, the statement said. EdgePoint was formed by DigitalBridge Group, Inc.. It has secured more than 10,000 sites across Indonesia and Malaysia and is looking at further growth opportunities in markets across Asia-Pacific.