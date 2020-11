FILE PHOTO: General view of Panorama Digital Command Centre at the ADNOC headquarters in Abu Dhabi, UAE December 10, 2019. Picture taken December 10, 2019. REUTERS/Satish Kumar

DUBAI (Reuters) - ADNOC Logistics & Services said on Thursday it had acquired an Ultramax bulk carrier, called al-Karama, which was built in 2019 and had a deadweight of 64,000 tonnes.

The new vessel, with other recent similar acquisitions, raises the company’s bulk cargo tonnage by 214,000 metric tonnes, a statement from the United Arab Emirates company said.