ADNOC says signs LNG supply agreements with Vitol and Total

DUBAI (Reuters) - The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company ADNO.AD (ADNOC) on Wednesday said that ADNOC LNG signed up to a six-year LNG supply agreement with energy trader Vitol [VITOLV.UL] and a two-year supply agreement with Total TOTF.PA.

Vitol would get 1.8 million tons per annum (mtpa) of post-2022 LNG volumes and Total would get 0.75 mtpa of 2021 and 2022 LNG volumes, the statement said.

“We are pleased to partner with both Vitol and Total on these major deals as they will create reliable, long-term benefits for our company and shareholders,” ADNOC LNG CEO Fatema Al said.