Financials
November 14, 2018 / 9:31 AM / Updated an hour ago

ADNOC, Mubadala sign framework agreement to explore downstream investments

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC and Mubadala Investment Company on Wednesday signed a framework agreement to explore potential investment opportunities in downstream.

As part of the agreement the firms will explore the potential for processing crude oil and other hydrocarbons supplied by ADNOC as well as utilising technologies owned by Mubadala with product offtake by other ADNOC companies, a statement by ADNOC said.

ADNOC CEO Sultan al-Jaber told Reuters earlier the firm would seek investment opportunities abroad in liquefied natural gas. (Reporting by Asma AlSharif; writing by Maha El Dahan; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.