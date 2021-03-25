Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
UAE's ADNOC plans to cut June-loading crude oil supplies to Asia -sources

By Reuters Staff

SINGAPORE, March 25 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi National Oil Company has notified buyers in Asia that it plans to cut supplies of crude oil loading in June by 15%, several sources with knowledge of the matter said.

The producer cut May supplies by 5% last month. Those supply cuts are part of United Arab Emirates’ obligation under a pact between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies to reduce output and balance global oil markets.

Reporting by Florence Tan and Shu Zhang; Editing by Susan Fenton

