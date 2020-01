DUBAI, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) set the Dec retroactive selling price for its benchmark Murban crude MUR-OSP at $69.25 per barrel, ADNOC said on Tuesday.

The following table shows the latest OSPs,

Dec Nov Change Murban $69.25 $66.60 $2.65 Umm Lulu $69.55 $66.90 $2.65 Das $68.55 $65.90 $2.65 Upper Zakum $68.25 $65.10 $3.15 (Reporting by Nafisa Taher and Dahlia Nehme; Editing by Louise Heavens)