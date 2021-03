FILE PHOTO: Logos of ADNOC are seen at Gastech, the world's biggest expo for the gas industry, in Chiba, Japan, April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

DUBAI (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) will remove all destination restrictions for all its crudes, and has signed deals to explore use of Murban futures with Chinese end users, a senior ADNOC executive said on Wednesday.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc will launch ICE Futures Abu Dhabi (IFAD) and trade in Murban futures contracts this month.