MOVES-CEO of Abu Dhabi's ADSS to leave brokerage

ABU DHABI, June 24 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Abu Dhabi’s ADSS, a brokerage and trade services provider, will be leaving the firm shortly to pursue new opportunities, the company said in an emailed statement.

Philippe Ghanem “will be leaving the organization shortly to pursue new entrepreneurial business opportunities,” the statement said in response to questions by Reuters.

The company’s chairman, Mahmood Ebraheem Al Mahmood, has assumed operational responsibility of ADSS, it said. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho, Hadeel Al Sayegh, Davide Barbuscia, editing by Louise Heavens)