Abu Dhabi backs packages to support agricultural technology

DUBAI, March 11 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi has approved a series of incentive packages worth 1 billion UAE dirhams ($272 million) to support agricultural technology projects, Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan said on Monday.

The crown prince said in a tweet that the packages aimed “to attract global partnerships supporting research and development in agricultural technology.”

“We look forward to making Abu Dhabi a leading global centre for agricultural innovation in desert environments,” he said.