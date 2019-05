DUBAI, May 9 (Reuters) - Emirates airline reported a 69 percent fall in full-year profit on Thursday, which it blamed on higher oil prices, a strong dollar and instensified competition.

The airline, owned by the government of Dubai, made a net profit of 871 million dirhams ($237 million) in the year to March 31, compared with 2.8 billion dirhams in the previous year. ($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)