DUBAI, May 10 (Reuters) - Emirates, one of the world’s biggest long-haul airlines, reported a 21% increase in full year profit on Sunday.

The Dubai state carrier made 1 billion dirhams ($287.5 million) in the 12 months to March 31, compared to 871 million dirhams a year earlier.

Revenue fell 6.1% to 92 billion dirham. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell)