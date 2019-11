DUBAI, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Emirates, one of the world’s largest airlines, on Thursday reported a 282% jump in first half profit.

The Dubai-based, state-owned carrier made 862 million dirhams ($234.7 million) in the six months to September 30, compared with 226 million dirhams a year ago.

Emirates Group, which includes the airline and other units, made 1.2 billion dirhams, a rise of 8%.