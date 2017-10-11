FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Emirates says open to cooperation with rival UAE airline Etihad
October 11, 2017 / 7:08 AM / 9 days ago

Emirates says open to cooperation with rival UAE airline Etihad

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Dubai-based airline Emirates is open to cooperation with rival Etihad Airways on areas that could include procurement, Emirates President Tim Clark said, adding a full merger between the pair was unlikely but up to the owners.

“I think there is value to be had working more closely with them,” Clark told Reuters in a phone interview on Wednesday, although he said there might be concerns from regulators in some foreign markets. (Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

