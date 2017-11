DUBAI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Leasing company AerCap Holdings has agreed to supply six Boeing 787-9 jets to EgyptAir under a long-term operating lease, the company said on Wednesday.

These aircraft are from AerCap’s order book with Boeing and are scheduled to be delivered in 2019, it said in an announcement made at the Dubai Airshow on Wednesday. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Writing by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Tom Arnold)