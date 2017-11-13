UPDATE 1-AIRSHOW-Kuwait's Alafco finalises order for 20 Boeing 737 MAX jets

(Adds potential Egyptair deals)

DUBAI, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Kuwait’s Aviation Lease and Finance Company (ALAFCO) on Monday announced it was exercising options for 20 Boeing 737-8 MAX jets at the Dubai Airshow.

The order, first announced at the Paris show in June, is valued at $2.2 billion at list prices.

The aircraft will start being delivered from 2020, Boeing Commercial Airplanes sales chief Ihssane Mounir said at a news conference.

Boeing dominates the scorecard so far at the Nov 12-16 show, with $19 billion of orders and provisional commitments while Airbus has yet to disclose an order.

Industry sources said Airbus’s energetic sales chief John Leahy was working on closing some business during the show, possibly his last before retirement.

Egyptair could announce indirect orders with Airbus and Boeing involving third parties, they added.

Both planemakers declined to comment. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Jane Merriman and Daid Goodman)