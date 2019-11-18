Emirates says it ordered 50 Airbus A350 in a deal worth $16 bln

DUBAI, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Emirates said on Monday it had placed a firm order for 50 Airbus A350 jets worth $16 billion at list prices.

The deal signed at the Dubai Airshow marked a final and amended version of a tentative deal for 40 A330neo aircraft and 30 A350 jets, which has been pending since the start of the year.

The airline said it was still in negotiations with Boeing on the fate of a provisional order for 40 of the U.S. planemaker’s 787 Dreamliners. (Reporting by Tim Hepher and Ankit Ajmera, editing by Louise Heavens )