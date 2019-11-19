Emirates says size of Boeing 777x order depends on delivery schedule

DUBAI, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Emirates still intends to take the 150 Boeing 777X jets it had ordered, but that could change depending on the delivery schedule, its president said on Monday.

Any Boeing 787 Dreamliners the airline orders could be in addition to the 777X planes already ordered or could replace some of them, Emirates President Tim Clark told reporters at the Dubai Airshow.

Emirates is still not sure when it will receive the first delivery of Boeing 777X planes, he said. (Reporting by Tim Hepher and Alexander Cornwell; editing by Jason Neely)