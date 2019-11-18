Saudi airline flynas in talks to firm up some Airbus A320neo options

DUBAI, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Saudi airline flynas is in talks with Airbus to partially exercise options for 40 Airbus A320neo narrowbody jets, its chief executive said on Monday.

Flynas ordered 80 A320 aircraft in 2017, with options for an additional 40.

Flynas plans to make an announcement with Airbus on Tuesday “to confirm a couple of things,” Chief Executive Bander Abdulrahman al-Mohanna told Reuters at the Dubai Airshow. He declined to say if that would be for a jet order. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell, editing by Louise Heavens)