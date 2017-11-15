FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Airbus wins biggest jet order from Indigo Partners
Sections
Featured
Lead poisoning lurks in New York City
Special Report
Lead poisoning in America
Lead poisoning lurks in New York City
Shortseller Chanos predicts Musk will leave Tesla
Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit
Shortseller Chanos predicts Musk will leave Tesla
Trump's coal push loses power as U.S. goes green
Breakingviews
Trump's coal push loses power as U.S. goes green
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 15, 2017 / 7:48 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Airbus wins biggest jet order from Indigo Partners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Airline pioneer Bill Franke placed a historic order for 430 Airbus A320neo-family jets on Wednesday, doubling down on investments in ultra-low cost airlines that offer bargain ticket prices coupled with a slate of extra fees.

The deal was worth $49.5 billion at list prices. Franke, 80, signed the preliminary order at the Dubai Airshow. It was one of the industry’s biggest deals by volume and the most planes ever sold by Airbus in one batch.

The umbrella deal is designed to supply aircaft to four airlines in which Franke’s Indigo Partners investment company has stakes: U.S.-based Frontier Airlines, Mexico’s Volaris, Chilean carrier JetSmart and Hungary’s Wizz.

Airbus said the deal would be finalised before the end of this year. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.