Emirates close to buying 30 Boeing 787 in fleet compromise deal -sources

DUBAI, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Emirates and Boeing are fine-tuning a deal that could see the Dubai carrier order around 30 787 Dreamliners as part of wider discussions about amending a separate order for 150 Boeing 777X jets, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Emirates tentatively ordered 40 Dreamliners in 2017 but “tough” last-minute talks to finalise the order this week have hinged on negotiations over the scale of its commitment to the upcoming 777X after it ran into delivery delays, they said.

It remained unclear how far a restructuring of the 777X order would be discussed officially at the Dubai Airshow, where Emirates plans an announcement for 0700 GMT on Wednesday.

Emirates and Boeing declined to comment. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell, Ankit Ajmera, Editing by Tim Hepher)