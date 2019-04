ABU DHABI, April 10 (Reuters) - Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) said on Wednesday its $3.3 billion Al Taweelah alumina refinery in Abu Dhabi had commenced operations.

The refinery is expected to produce 2 million tonnes of alumina a year once fully operational, EGA said in a statement.

The facility is located in the Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi, which is next to the deepwater Khalifa Port. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Writing by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Mark Potter)