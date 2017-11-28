FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-UAE's Al Hilal Bank hires two former NBAD bankers
Sections
Featured
Pictures of the year 2017
Year in Review
Pictures of the year 2017
Prince Harry charts unfolding of love story with Markle
Royal engagement
Prince Harry charts unfolding of love story with Markle
Publisher calls time
Breakingviews
Publisher calls time
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 28, 2017 / 8:43 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

MOVES-UAE's Al Hilal Bank hires two former NBAD bankers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi-based Islamic lender, Al Hilal Bank, said on Tuesday it appointed two senior bankers who earlier worked at National Bank of Abu Dhabi.

Sebastian Frederiks is the new head of global markets & financial institutions and Wael Alashqar is the new head of financial institutions, Middle East & North Africa (Mena) at Al Hilal, the bank said in a statement.

Prior to joining Al Hilal, Frederiks held several positions at NBAD including managing director-head of non-bank financial institutions & global liquidity sales. Alashqar worked for 10 years in the financial institutions group at NBAD. (Reporting By Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Saeed Azhar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.