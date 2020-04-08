REFILE-UAE stimulus to help bank liquidity but virus may increase problem loans - Moody's

(In APRIL 7 story adds word “virus” to headline)

DUBAI, April 7 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Moody’s said on Tuesday that a $70 billion UAE stimulus package will support bank liquidity and limit likely asset deterioration due to the coronavirus outbreak but will increase the potential for problem loans.

The central bank on Sunday boosted its stimulus to a total of $70 billion from a previously announced $27 billion to guarantee liquidity in the banking system.

“Relaxing liquidity buffers will, over the next few months, support banks’ liquidity and ease potential funding challenges, and if it results in increased lending to liquidity-constrained borrowers, will limit banks’ asset quality deterioration,” Moody’s said.

“However, relaxing the liquidity buffer requirement and cash reserve requirement is likely to be unfavourable towards banks’ unsecured creditors because it risks weakening the banks’ resilience and reducing the likelihood of early regulatory intervention.”

The measures, which also introduce transitional arrangements for the accounting of unexpected credit losses, are equivalent to around 17% of the UAE’s gross domestic product and 16% of banks’ domestic credit as of the end of February, Moody’s said.

The transitional arrangements “will delay banks’ creation of provisioning buffers to absorb potential future credit losses, a credit negative,” Moody’s said, but they would allow banks greater flexibility to lend to borrowers with temporary liquidity issues.

The agency expected already deteriorating asset quality - due to slowing global trade, low oil prices, a strong currency and geopolitical tensions - to be exacerbated by the coronavirus outbreak.

“Substantial ongoing restructuring of corporate debt will limit reported problem loans, but will increase potential problem-loan formation,” the ratings agency said, but added that UAE banks benefited from strong solvency buffers.

Last week, Moody’s changed its outlook for the UAE’s banking system to “negative” from “stable” and did the same for the systems of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain, and kept its negative outlook on Oman’s banking system.