Invest Bank board to recommend Sharjah govt as top strategic investor

DUBAI, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Invest Bank’s board of directors will recommend to its shareholders the injection of capital by the Sharjah government as a majority strategic investor in the bank, the lender said in an emailed statement on Friday.

“The parties have signed an agreement, which is subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals,” it said. Invest Bank is based in Sharjah, one of the seven emirates forming the United Arab Emirates federation, the statement added. (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)