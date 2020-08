DUBAI, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The government of Dubai has injected 7.3 billion dirhams ($2 billion) in new equity into Emirates airline since March, according to a bond prospectus seen by Reuters.

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed al-Maktoum said in March the government would inject new equity into Emirates to help it survive the coronavirus pandemic, though no such injection has since been announced. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia, writing by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Kim Coghill)