Abu Dhabi appoints new board, chairman for its bourse

DUBAI, May 29 (Reuters) - The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed has appointed new members of the board of directors of Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), including Khalid Abdullah Al Muhairi as a chairman, the state news agency WAM reported.

WAM said four other members of the new board were named by the Crown Prince, including the current vice chairman Khalefa Al Mansouri. Al Muhairi served as a managing director at the Abu Dhabi executive Council, the top policymaking body in the emirate. (Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi; editing by David Evans)