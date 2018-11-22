UK's Hunt believes UAE working hard to resolve case of jailed academic

LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Britain’s Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said he had held constructive talks with his UAE counterpart about the jailing of British academic Matthew Hedges on spying charges and believed he was working hard to resolve the situation.

“I’ve just had a constructive conversation with UAE FM (Foreign Minister) Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed,” Hunt said on Twitter on Thursday.

“I believe and trust he’s working hard to resolve the situation ASAP.”