LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Britain Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman welcomed the pardon of British academic Matthew Hedges by the United Arab Emirates on Monday.

The United Arab Emirates on Monday pardoned and released Hedges, jailed for life on spying charges, by granting a request for clemency after showing a video of him purportedly confessing to membership of the UK’s MI6 intelligence service. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by William James; editing by Michael Holden)