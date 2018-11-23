Wife of British academic jailed in UAE: We are waiting

LONDON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The wife of a British academic jailed by a UAE court on spying charges said on Friday that she had asked for clemency and that she was now waiting to see what happened.

The United Arab Emirates signalled on Friday that Matthew Hedges, who was sentenced on Wednesday on charges of spying for the British government, could be freed.

“We have asked for clemency, we will wait to see what happens,” Hedges’ wife Daniela Tejada, told Reuters.

“Matt was held in an undisclosed location in solitary confinement for over 5 months, with no charge, no lawyer and very limited consular access,” she said. “The judicial system in the UAE and the UK cannot be compared. I was in the court room and the hearing lasted less than 5 minutes.” (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge Editing by Alistair Smout)