DUBAI, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates on Monday pardoned a British academic jailed for life on spying charges, granting his family’s request for clemency minutes after showing a video of him purportedly confessing to being a member of Britain’s intelligence agency MI6.

The UAE president issued a pardon as part of the country’s National Day, effective immediately, according to a statement carried by state news agency WAM. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Janet Lawrence)