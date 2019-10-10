UAE's BPGIC to expand storage capacity, refinery operations

DUBAI, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates’ Brooge Petroleum and Gas Investment Co. (BPGIC) plans to boost crude oil storage capacity and expand refining facilities after managing to lease additional land in Fujairah for its operations, the company said on Thursday.

“BPGIC expects that...could add storage and services capacity of...3.5 million cubic metres,” it said in a statement.

The capacity is in addition to existing storage capacity of 1 million cubic metres across about 22 tanks for crude and oil products, BPGIC added.

The company said it aimed to start construction for the new facilities later in 2019, and was in talks with international oil companies to lease part of its planned crude storage capacity. (Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)